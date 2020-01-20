Texas vs. West Virginia odds:2020 Week 11 picks, Jan 20. predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Texas and West Virginia. Here are the results:
The Texas Longhorns will take on the #12 West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is 14-3 overall and 8-0 at home, while Texas is 12-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Mountaineers are favored by 9 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Texas odds, while the Over-Under is set at 128. Before entering any Texas vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated West Virginia vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 80 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Kansas State took down the Mountaineers 84-68 on Saturday. G Chase Harler (11 points), G Miles McBride (11 points), and F Gabe Osabuohien (10 points) were the top scorers for the Mountaineers.
Meanwhile, Texas came up short against Kansas on Saturday, falling 66-57. F Jericho Sims put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
So who wins Texas vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the West Virginia vs. Texas spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
