Nobody from No. 4 Texas hit a 3-pointer on Saturday except for Andrew Jones as the Longhorns struggled mightily from behind the arc while No. 14 West Virginia opened up a nine-point lead in the second half. But in the end, Jones was the only outside threat the Longhorns needed, as his trey with 1.1 seconds left lifted Texas to a dramatic 72-70 road win over the Mountaineers.

The win improved Texas to 4-0 in the Big 12 (10-1 overall) and validated the program's first top-five ranking in a decade, which was secured on Monday. But the victory looked like anything but a sure bet during the second half as the Longhorns fell behind 54-45 with 13:49 to go while struggling to hit outside shots. Even after tying the game with 8:37 left, Texas fell behind by five in the final two minutes. But the Longhorns closed the game on a 6-0 run, thanks in part to some poor free-throw shooting from West Virginia (9-4, 2-3 Big 12).

After a pair of missed free throws by West Virginia's Emmitt Matthews Jr. with 10 seconds left, Texas guard Courtney Ramey drove into the lane as the final seconds ticked off the clock and with Texas trailing by a point. Ramey, who led all scorers with 19 points, attracted a swarm of defenders, which left Jones open in the corner. The redshirt junior, known to many for surviving leukemia, proceeded to drill his fourth 3-pointer of the game.

The win kept Texas in the company of No. 2 Baylor as the lone remaining unbeaten teams in the Big 12. The loss was West Virginia's second in three games since preseason All-Big 12 selection Oscar Tshiebwe stepped away from the program. The former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American was a big reason why the Mountaineers were picked to finish third in the Big 12's preseason coaches poll.