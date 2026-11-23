Two things are at the top of the to-do list this week: watching all the good college hoops and also watching the Bears (hopefully) waltz into Detroit and hand the Lions a Thanksgiving Day beatdown because the idea of playing the Niners in San Francisco for the NFC Championship game sounds dreadful. The No. 1 seed is not a want but a need.

Anyways, the return of hoops is certainly something to be grateful for after one of the most trying offseasons in the history of the sport (no hyperbole). When that first Maui Invitational game tips off on Monday, maybe then we can forget about injunctions and temporary restraining orders that dominated the ticker this preseason.

It won't be hard to find good basketball this week. The schedule is packed, starting Monday with the history-laden Maui Invitational and the loaded Players Era 16 tipping off Tuesday in Las Vegas. The Battle 4 Atlantis and the Acrisure Series (on CBS Sports Network) will get popping later this week, alongside a handful of tournaments all throughout the country. It's wall-to-wall hoops.

Let's dive into a Thanksgiving week primer with the most intriguing games to watch, the best players to know, and a refresher on where some of the top names in the sport are now.

The best games

Definite matchups

Louisville vs. Texas Tech

Tuesday | 8 p.m. | ESPN | Players Era 16

Many of the Players Era 16 matchups are hypothetical. This one is not. We get a banger in the primetime window on Tuesday night, when two of the oldest teams in college basketball square off in a potential blockbuster. The Cardinals need to get back on track after taking a 20-point loss at Memphis on Nov. 15, but doing so against the Red Raiders won't be easy. Grant McCasland's club showed its mettle with an 84-78 win over Illinois on Nov. 10 and is forcing 20 turnovers per game amid a 5-0 start.

Baylor vs. Alabama

Tuesday | 10 p.m. | ESPN | Players Era 16

Two of college basketball's top 25 scoring offenses will square off in the opening round of the Players Era 16. Baylor is averaging 92.4 points per game while Alabama enters at 99.4 points per game. These teams have played 10 combined games, and between the two of them, they've scored over 100 points five times. Bama's star guard tandem of Aden Holloway and Amari Allen will have their hands full with brothers Dylan and Kayden Mingo, who have teamed up with Liberty transfer Brett Decker Jr. to give the Bears some pop after a disappointing 2025-26 season.

Alabama's Amari Allen Getty Images

UConn vs. Duke

Wednesday | 7 p.m. | Prime Video | Las Vegas

The rematch of UConn's epic 2026 Elite Eight win over Duke will take place in Las Vegas, but it's not part of the Players Era 16. It's simply a neutral-site showdown between two of college basketball's top brands. Duke really needs this one amid a 4-2 start that includes a 21-point home loss to Illinois. The Blue Devils don't have a go-to guy on the perimeter at this point, and the lack of a true offensive superstar is becoming an issue. That's not a problem for the Huskies, as sophomore guard Braylon Mullins enters off a career-high 29-point showing in a loss at Arizona. Mullins is no stranger to Duke. An epic Mullins' buzzer-beater ended the Blue Devils' season last March.

Arkansas vs. Michigan State:

Thursday | 4:30 p.m. | CBS | Detroit

Arkansas is hoping this won't be its only trip to Detroit this season. But if the Razorbacks are going to make a Final Four run, they've got a long way to go. A 4-2 start for John Calipari's club includes four wins against overmatched opposition and losses against Virginia and Indiana. Avoiding a 0-3 start vs. high-major teams will require invading hostile territory and taking out a Michigan State team that owns a win over Duke. The Spartans are led by potential National Player of the Year Jeremy Fears Jr. at point guard. But they have some bad vibes to shed after a historically bad offensive performance during a loss at Tennessee last week.

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Houston is new No. 1, Duke plummets in college basketball rankings prediction Cameron Salerno

Villanova at Kansas

Friday | 5 p.m. | ESPN2 | Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas already played in the Players Era 8, so the Jayhawks will be back in the friendly confines of Allen Fieldhouse when they take on Villanova in a battle between high-pedigree programs. The Wildcats salvaged a bad start by edging Michigan at home on Saturday, but they'll need a strong performance from their bigs to have a chance vs. KU's starting front line of Tyran Stokes and Trey Kaufman-Renn. This will be the Jayhawks' first big home game of the season and the only marquee home matchup until Big 12 play begins.

- David Cobb

Potential matchups

Alabama vs. Gonzaga:

Thursday | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN | Players Era 16

Gonzaga is 2-1 against Alabama during Nate Oats' tenure as the Crimson Tide coach. The lowest point total in those contests is 173. Buckets will be had in abundance ... assuming the Crimson Tide beat Baylor and Gonzaga beats Kansas State. Considering K-State has already suffered home losses to South Dakota State and Campbell, the Zags should have no problem doing their part to create this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Iowa State:

Thursday | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN | Players Era 16

How much defense is too much? Tennessee and Iowa State could set the game of basketball back a few decades if this hypothetical Players Era 16 matchup comes together. After a season-opening loss to Memphis, the Cyclones held their next three opponents below 60 points and held two of them below 50. Tennessee has held three of its five opponents to 51 points or less, including Michigan State, which suffered through a historically bad shooting performance against the Volunteers. Tennessee needs to beat Maryland while Iowa State needs to beat San Diego State on Tuesday in order to make this one happen.

Texas Tech vs. St. John's:

Thursday. | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 | Players Era 16

We are assuming St. John's is good, but it has only played one high-major team entering the Players Era 16. That was a 79-62 win over a Syracuse program that is rebooting under a first-year coach. The Red Storm will get to prove their legitimacy in Las Vegas. If the Johnnies get past Oregon on Tuesday night, they'll face either Texas Tech or Louisville on Thursday. Either one would mark the toughest test yet for coach Rick Pitino's team, which is loaded with offensive firepower after the addition of high-powered transfers Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor) and Keyshawn Hall (Auburn).

BYU vs. Arizona:

Wednesday | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN | Maui Invitational

The Maui Invitational isn't what it used to be, but a potential title-game bout between Arizona and BYU would be excellent. The Wildcats enter Thanksgiving week having already vanquished Auburn and UConn, while the Cougars began their 2026-27 campaign with a win over Ohio State. Arizona's Caleb Holt (No. 3) and BYU's Bruce Branch III (No. 6) were two of the top-ranked prospects from the Class of 2026, and they've both been great. But there are potential All-American veterans on both teams, too, as Arizona's Ivan Kharchenkov and BYU's Robert Wright III are each off to prolific starts.

Texas vs. UCLA:

Friday | 5 p.m. | FOX | Rady Children's Invitational

Texas needs to beat Georgetown, and UCLA needs to beat Saint Mary's in the opening round of the Rady Children's Invitational to make this one happen. Though neither outcome is a guarantee, it's fun to consider what this matchup could be. Both entered Thanksgiving week averaging 93+ points amid unbeaten starts. The Longhorns are tracking to be markedly better under second-year coach Sean Miller after returning star center Matas Vokietaitis and enrolling star transfers Isaiah Johnson (Colorado) and David Punch (TCU), in addition to landing a top-5 high school class. UCLA bolstered its roster with do-it-all Serbian Nikola Kusturica. The 17-year old phenom is a ceiling-raiser for the Bruins.

- David Cobb

NBA Draft homework

The top prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft will be in the spotlight this week. Here's what we've discovered about 10 of the biggest names for the draft, so far.

1. Wing Tyran Stokes, Kansas (16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists): The 6-foot-8 wing has been as advertised for the 5-1 Jayhawks. He's so big, so strong, so competitive and can really pass. Stokes' toughness was on full display last week in Las Vegas when he played in the championship-game tilt against Houston despite a bone bruise on his knee. He delivered a spirited 22-point, 11-rebound showing. He's answered the bell in more ways than one for KU. Game to watch: Kansas-Villanova (Nov. 27, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2)



2. G Caleb Holt, Arizona (17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists): Holt is one of the best two prospects at the Maui Invitational. Arizona is the favorite to win the whole thing, and Holt needs a big week to catapult a talented, but top-heavy, Wildcats roster to the title. Holt has been super solid for Arizona in the early going. He's not the best player on the team (that's Ivan Kharchenkov or Motiejus Krivas), but Holt has impressed with his defense, energy, cutting and ferocious rebounding. Holt can score 15 points without a single play being run for him. The motor is always revving, and his jumper is pretty clean. Game to watch: Arizona-Colorado State (Nov. 23, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)



3. G Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas (13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists): It's been a little rocky for Smith. Arkansas is still in the exploratory phase, trying to figure out where and when to use Smith to reach his full potential. Smith is sort of a tweener offensively. He's not an incredible pick-and-roll maestro who can annihilate defenses in pick-and-rolls. He's not a knockdown shooter who can play the 2 and space the floor. But the 6-foot-2 guard is an elite defender who does all the winning stuff. He'll get a chance to go up against Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. on Thanksgiving Day. Fears is one of the leading favorites to win National Player of the Year. If Smith can turn Fears' water off, Arkansas can spring the upset. Game to watch: Arkansas-Michigan State (Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

4. G Quentin Coleman, Illinois (17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists): Coleman is the prospect who has skyrocketed the most throughout the first two weeks of the season. Coleman's energy is insatiable. He's already one of the must-watch players in college basketball because he's always involved. He's drilling step-back 3s, flying above the rim for takeaways, cutting defenses apart with slick drives, telling seniors that they are too small, puking in trash cans at halftime because he's nervous and checking right back in to start crashing the glass again. He's just a hooper. The 6-foot-4 combo guard is making a push toward being the No. 2 prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. Coleman's numbers have been ridiculous for an Illinois team that has scored 99+ points in five of its first six games. Game to watch: Illinois-Western Kentucky (Nov. 27, 6:00 p.m. ET, FS1)

Illinois freshman Quentin Coleman Getty Images

5. Wing Bruce Branch III, BYU (15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists): BYU hasn't played a game with real stakes since the opener against Ohio State on Nov. 2. That means Monday's Maui Invitational will provide a big opportunity for Branch to show the nation what he's got in his bag. The five-star freshman wing has been a five-tool player for the Cougars so far, impacting the game as a playmaker, shooter, cutter, defender and rebounder. This week will be illuminating, especially if BYU gets to face Arizona in the Maui Invitational Championship game. There could be four lottery picks on the floor in that game. Game to watch: BYU-Washington (Nov. 23, 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

6. Wing Amari Allen, Alabama (16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists): Allen has been playing ridiculous basketball to start his highly anticipated sophomore season. Through five games, Allen has literally turned the ball over just three times. He's shooting 50% from 3-point range, 56% on 2s and has notched a triple-double against Arkansas State. The challenges will stiffen up this week in Las Vegas at the Players Era 16, but Allen has impressed NBA evaluators at every step of the way. Alabama has entrusted Allen with a much bigger role this season, and the eye-popping early-season stats are not a mirage. The 6-foot-6 wing has All-American upside, and that buzz will start percolating even more if (when) he balls out in Las Vegas. Game to watch: Alabama-Baylor (Nov. 24, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

7. Wing Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona (22.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists): Kharchenkov is a maniac in all the best ways. He has all the juice. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound wing is a bowling ball driver who just sends defenders careening into the stanchion. He's a freight train defender and rebounder who serves as Arizona's enforcer in a lot of ways. Kharchenkov has improved his offensive game considerably this offseason. He's reaping the fruits of his labor so far. He's been Tommy Lloyd's best player this season. He may try to break one of Maui's rims with a hulking slam this week. Game to watch: Arizona-Colorado State (Nov. 23, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

8. SG Braylon Mullins, UConn (20.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists): The prophecies of Mullins' leap have come alive. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard could end up being the best pure shooter in the entire draft. He's already splashed 19 3-pointers on the young season, including 11 combined against Arizona and Ohio State. The UConn sophomore is just a great all-around player. The movement 3s, the tough pull-ups, the toughness to stick his nose in the fan on defense or the glass? He's a stud. Game to watch: UConn-Duke (Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)

9. C Patrick Ngongba, Duke (15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists): Duke needs Ngongba to play up to his potential to help rescue a Duke team that is searching for answers right now after two "oh boy" losses to Michigan State and Illinois. Duke coach Jon Scheyer has called this team soft. What will Ngongba do about it? The big fella can process the game at a high level on both ends to be the best center in this draft class, but the early-season tape has been far from his best. UConn will do its best to try and punk Duke in Wednesday's enormous class. Ngongba has to be an elite decision-maker to dice up a UConn defense that has had moments where it looks like the first- or second-best defense in the land. Game to watch: UConn-Duke (Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)

Blue blood panic meter: Assessing the biggest concerns facing Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky Cameron Salerno

10. G Alijah Arenas, USC (22.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists): Arenas is skilled enough to get buckets in an NBA game tomorrow, but it's all starting to come together for the sophomore wing. He's shooting 43% from downtown, 62% on 2s and 80% at the free-throw line through USC's 6-0 start. Arenas is so clearly one of the best isolation scorers in college basketball. He's good at his craft and has so much game. The buzz is starting to grow for Arenas as a potential lottery-pick talent, but his decision-making will be at the epicenter of the evaluation moving forward for NBA scouts. Game to watch: USC-South Carolina (Nov. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)

- Isaac Trotter

Familiar faces in new places

There will be plenty of comments this week from family members and friends who might ask you, the reader, "Didn't (insert player or coach) used to be at (insert former school)?" We are here to get you up to speed to quiz your own family and friends about some of the biggest moves that happened in college basketball this offseason.

Will Wade, LSU coach: The answer to a question that will inevitably be asked this week is ... yes, Will Wade is in his second stint at LSU. He hasn't been coaching at the school the entire time. Between getting fired from LSU in 2022 and accepting the job with the school this past offseason, Wade had stops at McNeese and NC State (for one season). Wade built the most unconventional rosters in college basketball history, including players who needed a court order to be eligible this season. However, RJ Luis Jr. is no longer on LSU's roster after intense back-and-forth between the university and the SEC. Game to watch: LSU vs. Arizona State (Nov. 25)

LSU coach Will Wade celebrates the win over Gonzaga in Spokane Getty Images

Michael Malone, North Carolina: After spending most of the last two decades in the NBA, Malone went back to the college ranks. He previously served as an assistant coach at Oakland, Providence and Manhattan before jumping to the NBA. Malone helped the Denver Nuggets win the NBA title in 2023, but he was fired years later. Malone was chosen by UNC to succeed Hubert Davis, who was dismissed after a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The results so far from Malone's stint at UNC have been a mixed bag. The Tar Heels suffered a home loss to Georgia but face a big test against West Virginia. Game to watch: West Virginia (Nov. 27)

Mike Boynton, Michigan coach: Boynton is in his first season in charge at Michigan. The former Michigan assistant coach under Dusty May and the one-time Oklahoma State coach was promoted when May left for the NBA. The reigning national champions are off to a 3-2 start in Year 1 of his tenure. Game to watch: Creighton (Nov. 24)

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky forward: The former Iowa State star was one of the most coveted players available in the transfer portal. He was the best shooter in college basketball last season and has looked good so far this year despite the Wildcats being off to a tough start. Game to watch: Wichita State (Nov. 27)

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Kansas forward: Yes, Kaufman-Renn is (somehow) still playing college basketball. The former Purdue star is playing his sixth season after spending the first five with the Boilermakers. Kaufman-Renn redshirted his freshman season and then played four consecutive years, during which he developed into one of the best forwards in college basketball. Now, he is on a Kansas roster that has looked impressive thus far. Game to watch: Villanova (Nov. 27)

John Blackwell, Duke guard: Blackwell transferred this offseason from Wisconsin to Duke and earned preseason All-American honors by CBS Sports. However, Blackwell has struggled in his first few games as a Blue Devil. He's averaging just 9.3 points per game and shooting 27.5% from three. Duke will need Blackwell at his best to get back on track. Game to watch: UConn (Nov. 25)

Robbie Avila, TCU forward: Avila has become a must-watch player dating back to his time at Indiana State and Saint Louis. After a legal battle to earn a fifth year, Avila chose to leave his beloved Billikens and transfer to TCU to play under coach Jamie Dixon. The main holdup? Saint Louis already had 15 players on its roster. Game to watch: Miami (Nov. 24)

Dior Johnson, UCF guard: Johnson has had a very complicated basketball journey. Johnson left the Pitt program back in 2023 and never appeared in a game with the school after being arrested and later pleading guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence counts. Johnson enrolled at UCF after, then transferred to Tarleton State, where he averaged 24 points per game off the bench. In his second stint with UCF, he is currently leading the nation (29 points per game) in scoring. Game to watch: Boston College (Nov. 26)

- Cameron Salerno

Predictions!