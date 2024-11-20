Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston 3-1, The Citadel 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Charleston has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on The Citadel Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McAlister Field House. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Charleston had been on a three-game streak of scoring at least 82 points, but Liberty put an end to it on Sunday. Charleston fell victim to a painful 68-47 loss at the hands of Liberty. It was the first time this season that the Cougars let down their fans at home.

Despite the defeat, Charleston had strong showings from Lazar Djokovic, who earned 15 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks, and CJ Fulton, who had five points in addition to two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Charleston struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Liberty racked up 17.

Meanwhile, The Citadel has relied on a stalwart defense averaging 62.6 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit on Sunday. They fell 82-73 to North Carolina A&T. That makes it the first time this season the Bulldogs have let down their home crowd.

Brody Fox put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 12 for 16 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Glover, who posted 17 points.

Charleston's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-1. As for The Citadel, the defeat snapped their winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 3-2 record.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charleston has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Charleston strolled past The Citadel in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a score of 86-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charleston since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against The Citadel in the last 9 years.