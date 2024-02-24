Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Chattanooga 19-9, The Citadel 10-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Chattanooga is 8-2 against the Bulldogs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. The Citadel took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Chattanooga, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Mocs didn't have too much trouble with the Terriers at home as they won 81-65. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Honor Huff was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 29 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Alexis, who scored eight points along with nine rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Bears on Wednesday and fell 87-78.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quentin Millora-Brown, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help The Citadel's cause all that much against the Terriers two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Elijah Morgan, who scored 20 points.

The Mocs have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-9 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-18.

Everything came up roses for Chattanooga against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 90-62 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.