Halftime Report

The Citadel fell flat on their face against the Mocs last Saturday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Citadel has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Paladins 42-30.

The Citadel came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Furman 11-10, The Citadel 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Citadel will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Citadel won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Bulldogs lost to the Mocs, and the Bulldogs lost bad. The score wound up at 90-62. The Citadel found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Furman unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 77-67 to the Terriers. Furman didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season. As for the Paladins, their loss dropped their record down to 11-10.

The Citadel came up short against the Paladins in their previous matchup on January 10th, falling 82-68. Will The Citadel have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Furman is a solid 7-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.