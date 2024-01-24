Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Mercer 8-11, The Citadel 8-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mercer is 8-2 against The Citadel since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Mercer and six for The Citadel.

On Saturday, the Bears couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 87-80. Mercer has struggled against Samford recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored The Citadel on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-63 to the Keydets. The Citadel found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The Bears have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-11.

Everything went Mercer's way against The Citadel in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 as Mercer made off with a 66-41 victory. Will Mercer repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.