Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 1-2, The Citadel 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies' road trip will continue as they head out to face The Citadel Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McAlister Field House. The Aggies are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Tuesday, North Carolina A&T came up short against George Wash. and fell 85-80.

The losing side was boosted by Landon Glasper, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%). Another player making a difference was Ryan Forrest, who posted 21 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, The Citadel waltzed into their contest on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They were the clear victor by a 79-54 margin over the Crusaders. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 22 points or more this season.

North Carolina A&T dropped their record down to 1-2 with the defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for The Citadel, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Carolina A&T has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Carolina A&T lost to The Citadel on the road by a decisive 85-68 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Can North Carolina A&T avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Citadel is a 3.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

The Citadel has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina A&T.