Who's Playing

Pfeiffer Falcons @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Pfeiffer 0-0, The Citadel 5-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs will host the Pfeiffer Falcons to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 5th at McAlister Field House.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pfeiffer were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, Pfeiffer finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, The Citadel finished with a dismal 10-21 record.