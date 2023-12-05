Who's Playing
Pfeiffer Falcons @ The Citadel Bulldogs
Current Records: Pfeiffer 0-0, The Citadel 5-4
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans
What to Know
The Citadel Bulldogs will host the Pfeiffer Falcons to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 5th at McAlister Field House.
Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pfeiffer were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game.
Looking back to last season, Pfeiffer finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, The Citadel finished with a dismal 10-21 record.