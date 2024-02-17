Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for The Citadel after losing six in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against VMI.

The Citadel came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: VMI 4-22, The Citadel 9-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and The Citadel Bulldogs are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at McAlister Field House. VMI is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

VMI and the Paladins couldn't quite live up to the 166.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Keydets took a 75-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Paladins on Wednesday. VMI has not had much luck with the Paladins recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

VMI struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Furman racked up 18 assists.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a hard 76-61 fall against the Spartans.

The Keydets have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-22 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 9-17.

VMI will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 12-point underdog. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-7 against the spread).

VMI beat the Bulldogs 70-63 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for VMI since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

The Citadel is a big 12-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

VMI has won 7 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.