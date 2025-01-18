Halftime Report

VMI is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 41-36 lead against The Citadel.

VMI came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: VMI 7-11, The Citadel 5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and The Citadel Bulldogs are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McAlister Field House. The Keydets are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, VMI finally turned things around against Western Carolina on Wednesday. They took down the Catamounts 66-50.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They took a 70-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNCG.

VMI's win bumped their record up to 7-11. As for The Citadel, their loss dropped their record down to 5-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: VMI has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

VMI is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 7-11 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 10-5 record against the spread.

Odds

The Citadel is a slight 1.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VMI has won 6 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.