Who's Playing
VMI Keydets @ The Citadel Bulldogs
Current Records: VMI 4-22, The Citadel 9-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and The Citadel Bulldogs are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at McAlister Field House. VMI is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
VMI and the Paladins couldn't quite live up to the 166.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Keydets took a 75-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Paladins on Wednesday. VMI has not had much luck with the Paladins recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.
VMI struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Furman racked up 18 assists.
Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a hard 76-61 fall against the Spartans.
The Keydets have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-22 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 9-17.
VMI beat the Bulldogs 70-63 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for VMI since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
VMI has won 7 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.
- Jan 20, 2024 - VMI 70 vs. The Citadel 63
- Feb 02, 2023 - VMI 75 vs. The Citadel 69
- Jan 21, 2023 - The Citadel 60 vs. VMI 52
- Feb 12, 2022 - The Citadel 83 vs. VMI 79
- Jan 15, 2022 - VMI 90 vs. The Citadel 85
- Feb 20, 2021 - The Citadel 75 vs. VMI 74
- Jan 16, 2021 - VMI 110 vs. The Citadel 103
- Feb 08, 2020 - VMI 75 vs. The Citadel 64
- Jan 18, 2020 - VMI 88 vs. The Citadel 79
- Mar 02, 2019 - VMI 81 vs. The Citadel 78