Halftime Report

Western Carolina is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead The Citadel 40-28.

Western Carolina entered the game having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will The Citadel step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Carolina 11-2, The Citadel 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Western Carolina Catamounts and The Citadel Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McAlister Field House. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.7% better than the opposition, a fact Western Carolina proved on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 90-62 win over the Tornado at home.

Meanwhile, The Citadel scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Eagles at home to the tune of 106-76. The result was nothing new for The Citadel, who have now won four matches by 20 points or more so far this season.

The Catamounts pushed their record up to 11-2 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.78 points. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Western Carolina is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 7-4 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against The Citadel in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Western Carolina is a 3-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

The Citadel and Western Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.