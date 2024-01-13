Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Wofford 9-7, The Citadel 8-8

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

Wofford is 9-1 against The Citadel since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Wofford has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Wofford proved on Wednesday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Bears 74-73.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 82-68 to the Paladins. The over/under was set at 150.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Terriers' win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.1 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against The Citadel in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 72-68 win. Will Wofford repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wofford has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.