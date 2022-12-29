Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ The Citadel

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-5; The Citadel 5-7

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs are 12-3 against the The Citadel Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Chattanooga will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McAlister Field House at 7 p.m. ET. They won both of their matches against The Citadel last season (75-62 and 71-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Mocs came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs last Wednesday, falling 72-65. Guard Dalvin White wasn't much of a difference maker for Chattanooga; White played for 26 minutes with.

Meanwhile, The Citadel came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles last week, falling 81-74.

Chattanooga is now 8-5 while The Citadel sits at 5-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mocs are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. The Citadels have had an even harder time: they are 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.