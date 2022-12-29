Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ The Citadel
Current Records: Chattanooga 8-5; The Citadel 5-7
What to Know
The Chattanooga Mocs are 12-3 against the The Citadel Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Chattanooga will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McAlister Field House at 7 p.m. ET. They won both of their matches against The Citadel last season (75-62 and 71-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Mocs came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs last Wednesday, falling 72-65. Guard Dalvin White wasn't much of a difference maker for Chattanooga; White played for 26 minutes with.
Meanwhile, The Citadel came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles last week, falling 81-74.
Chattanooga is now 8-5 while The Citadel sits at 5-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mocs are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. The Citadels have had an even harder time: they are 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. The Citadel 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. The Citadel 62
- Jan 08, 2022 - Chattanooga 85 vs. The Citadel 67
- Feb 13, 2021 - Chattanooga 70 vs. The Citadel 66
- Jan 09, 2021 - The Citadel 92 vs. Chattanooga 87
- Feb 19, 2020 - Chattanooga 91 vs. The Citadel 68
- Jan 22, 2020 - Chattanooga 92 vs. The Citadel 69
- Feb 21, 2019 - Chattanooga 68 vs. The Citadel 65
- Jan 19, 2019 - Chattanooga 73 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 08, 2018 - Chattanooga 85 vs. The Citadel 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - The Citadel 110 vs. Chattanooga 101
- Feb 27, 2017 - The Citadel 85 vs. Chattanooga 76
- Jan 11, 2017 - Chattanooga 83 vs. The Citadel 73
- Feb 01, 2016 - Chattanooga 125 vs. The Citadel 85
- Jan 02, 2016 - Chattanooga 84 vs. The Citadel 78