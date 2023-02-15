Who's Playing
Furman @ The Citadel
Current Records: Furman 21-6; The Citadel 9-18
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Furman Paladins since Feb. 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Citadel and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. The Paladins will be strutting in after a win while The Citadel will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Citadel was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the Samford Bulldogs. Despite the defeat, The Citadel got a solid performance out of guard Austin Ash, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Furman entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put a hurting on the Western Carolina Catamounts at home to the tune of 93-59. Five players on the Paladins scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Slawson (17), guard Marcus Foster (17), guard Mike Bothwell (16), forward Tyrese Hughey (11), and forward Alex Williams (10).
The Citadel is now 9-18 while Furman sits at 21-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Citadel is stumbling into the game with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.9 on average. Furman's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Furman have won 13 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.
