Who's Playing

Longwood @ The Citadel

Current Records: Longwood 6-5; The Citadel 5-5

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to McAlister Field House at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. They will be strutting in after a win while the The Citadel Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. The Lancers managed a 63-57 victory over St. Francis (N.Y.).

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 100-67 bruising that The Citadel suffered against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday. Forward Stephen Clark (15 points) and forward Jackson Price (15 points) were the top scorers for The Citadel.

Longwood is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Longwood's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Lancers are now 6-5 while the Bulldogs sit at 5-5. Longwood is 2-3 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

The Citadel have won two out of their last three games against Longwood.