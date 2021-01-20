The Mercer Bears and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McAlister Field House. The Citadel is 8-3 overall and 7-1 at home, while the Bears are 8-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. Mercer has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these two programs but the two sides have split those meetings against the spread.

Both teams are on a bit of a skid entering Wednesday, with Mercer losing three of four while The Citadel has lost three in a row. The Bears are favored by 7.5-points in the latest The Citadel vs. Mercer odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 175.

The Citadel vs. Mercer spread: The Citadel +7.5

The Citadel vs. Mercer over-under: 175 points

The Citadel vs. Mercer money line: Mercer -320, The Citadel +250

What you need to know about The Citadel

The contest between The Citadel and the UNCG Spartans on Monday was not a total blowout, but with The Citadel falling 87-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The Bulldogs shot just 27.3 percent from the 3-point line in the loss and it was only the second time this season that they'd shot worse than 35 percent from beyond the arc.

In general, The Citadel has been one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the nation. The Bulldogs rank first in the nation in 3-point field goals attempted per game (32.7), first in 3-pointers made per game (13.7) and fifth in 3-point shooting percentage (41.7). Hayden Brown (21.7 points per game) and Kaiden Rice (19.3 ppg) lead the team in scoring with Brown serving as the more physical slashing guard, while Rice is a sharpshooter who has hit 237 3-pointers in his career.

What you need to know about Mercer

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Mercer sidestepped the Western Carolina Catamounts for a 78-76 victory. Mercer features five players averaging double-figures in scoring with Ross Cummings leading the way with 15.7 points per game. Cummings has had five 20-point games in his last eight starts, though he was scoreless on Saturday against Western Carolina.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Citadel comes into the game boasting the third most points per game in college basketball at 91.5. The Bears have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with a 48.7 percent field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball.

How to make The Citadel vs. Mercer picks

