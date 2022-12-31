Who's Playing
Samford @ The Citadel
Current Records: Samford 7-7; The Citadel 6-7
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-10 against the Samford Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Citadel and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with The Citadel winning the first 107-93 at home and Samford taking the second 76-74.
The Citadel beat the Chattanooga Mocs 76-68 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Mercer Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford took their game against the Bears 78-69.
The Citadel is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with The Citadel, who are 6-5-1 against the spread.
The Citadel is now 6-7 while Samford sits at 7-7. The Citadel is 2-3 after wins this season, Samford 5-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Samford have won ten out of their last 13 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Samford 76 vs. The Citadel 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - The Citadel 107 vs. Samford 93
- Feb 15, 2020 - Samford 74 vs. The Citadel 62
- Jan 01, 2020 - Samford 69 vs. The Citadel 68
- Mar 08, 2019 - Samford 100 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - The Citadel 87 vs. Samford 83
- Jan 17, 2019 - Samford 80 vs. The Citadel 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Samford 116 vs. The Citadel 103
- Jan 11, 2018 - Samford 107 vs. The Citadel 91
- Feb 25, 2017 - The Citadel 102 vs. Samford 96
- Jan 14, 2017 - Samford 98 vs. The Citadel 90
- Feb 08, 2016 - Samford 95 vs. The Citadel 86
- Jan 05, 2016 - Samford 94 vs. The Citadel 74