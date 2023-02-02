Who's Playing

VMI @ The Citadel

Current Records: VMI 5-18; The Citadel 9-14

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs will play host again and welcome the VMI Keydets to McAlister Field House, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Bulldogs were just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 76-75 to the Chicago State Cougars.

Meanwhile, VMI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Western Carolina Catamounts. Guard Asher Woods wasn't much of a difference maker for VMI; Woods finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

The Citadel is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Citadel is now 9-14 while VMI sits at 5-18. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs are 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. The Keydets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 41st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

VMI have won nine out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.