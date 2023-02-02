Who's Playing
VMI @ The Citadel
Current Records: VMI 5-18; The Citadel 9-14
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs will play host again and welcome the VMI Keydets to McAlister Field House, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Citadel was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 76-75 to the Chicago State Cougars. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Bulldogs had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, VMI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Western Carolina Catamounts. One thing holding VMI back was the mediocre play of guard Asher Woods, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
The losses put The Citadel at 9-14 and VMI at 5-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. The Keydets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 42nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
VMI have won nine out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.
- Jan 21, 2023 - The Citadel 60 vs. VMI 52
- Feb 12, 2022 - The Citadel 83 vs. VMI 79
- Jan 15, 2022 - VMI 90 vs. The Citadel 85
- Feb 20, 2021 - The Citadel 75 vs. VMI 74
- Jan 16, 2021 - VMI 110 vs. The Citadel 103
- Feb 08, 2020 - VMI 75 vs. The Citadel 64
- Jan 18, 2020 - VMI 88 vs. The Citadel 79
- Mar 02, 2019 - VMI 81 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 26, 2019 - The Citadel 84 vs. VMI 82
- Mar 02, 2018 - The Citadel 78 vs. VMI 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - VMI 75 vs. The Citadel 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - VMI 88 vs. The Citadel 81
- Feb 11, 2017 - VMI 101 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 07, 2017 - The Citadel 79 vs. VMI 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - VMI 111 vs. The Citadel 95
- Jan 30, 2016 - The Citadel 78 vs. VMI 75