Who's Playing

VMI @ The Citadel

Current Records: VMI 5-18; The Citadel 9-14

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs will play host again and welcome the VMI Keydets to McAlister Field House, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Citadel was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 76-75 to the Chicago State Cougars. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Bulldogs had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, VMI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Western Carolina Catamounts. One thing holding VMI back was the mediocre play of guard Asher Woods, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

The losses put The Citadel at 9-14 and VMI at 5-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. The Keydets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 42nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VMI have won nine out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.