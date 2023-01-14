Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ The Citadel

Current Records: Western Carolina 10-8; The Citadel 6-11

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at McAlister Field House. The Citadel is out to stop a ten-game streak of losses at home.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bulldogs as they lost 96-74 to the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 95-76 to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Citadel and Western Carolina split their matches last season, with Western Carolina claiming a 94-90 win and The Citadel retaliating with a 68-66 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

Western Carolina have won 11 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.