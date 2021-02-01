The Citadel Bulldogs and the Western Carolina Catamounts are set to square off in a Southern Conference matchup at noon ET at the Ramsey Center to get the Monday college basketball schedule underway. Western Carolina is 7-9 overall and 3-2 at home, while the Bulldogs are 9-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Bulldogs have a 6-4 mark against the spread. The Catamounts are just 4-10 ATS on the season.

Western Carolina vs. The Citadel spread: Western Carolina -6.5

Western Carolina vs. The Citadel over-under: 170 points

What you need to know about Western Carolina

The Catamounts were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-69 to the Furman Paladins. It was the seventh straight loss for Western Carolina, putting the Catamounts in last place in the Southern Conference at 0-7 in league play.

Mason Faulkner leads Western Carolina with 15.8 points and 4.7 assists per contest. WCU averages 77.8 points per game, but it has struggled on the other end, giving up 78.7 points per contest.

What you need to know about The Citadel

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for The Citadel as the Bulldogs lost 112-84 to ETSU this past Saturday. It was the fifth loss in six games for Bulldogs. They are tied for eighth in the Southern Conference with a 2-5 conference mark. Forward Hayden Brown leads the team in points (21 ppg) and rebounding (10.2 rpg). He's shooting 53.6 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs are one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation, averaging 87.9 points per game, ranking fifth in the country. Their 17.7 assists per contest ranks 13th nationally.

