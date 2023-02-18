Who's Playing

Wofford @ The Citadel

Current Records: Wofford 14-14; The Citadel 9-18

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-13 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Citadel and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

The Bulldogs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday, sneaking past 69-65.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Wofford and the Mercer Bears clashed on Wednesday, but Wofford ultimately edged out the opposition 70-67.

The Citadel is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 13 home games.

The Citadel is now 9-18 while the Terriers sit at 14-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs are 37th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. Wofford has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 42nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wofford have won 13 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.