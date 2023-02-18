Who's Playing
Wofford @ The Citadel
Current Records: Wofford 14-14; The Citadel 9-18
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-13 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Citadel and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
The Bulldogs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday, sneaking past 69-65.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Wofford and the Mercer Bears clashed on Wednesday, but Wofford ultimately edged out the opposition 70-67.
The Citadel is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 13 home games.
The Citadel is now 9-18 while the Terriers sit at 14-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs are 37th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. Wofford has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 42nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
Odds
The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wofford have won 13 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Wofford 77 vs. The Citadel 57
- Feb 16, 2022 - Wofford 65 vs. The Citadel 58
- Jan 19, 2022 - Wofford 89 vs. The Citadel 77
- Feb 17, 2021 - Wofford 81 vs. The Citadel 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - The Citadel 77 vs. Wofford 69
- Mar 06, 2020 - Wofford 93 vs. The Citadel 76
- Jan 29, 2020 - Wofford 79 vs. The Citadel 56
- Jan 11, 2020 - Wofford 73 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wofford 99 vs. The Citadel 61
- Jan 03, 2019 - Wofford 112 vs. The Citadel 81
- Feb 01, 2018 - The Citadel 80 vs. Wofford 78
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wofford 109 vs. The Citadel 92
- Feb 02, 2017 - Wofford 100 vs. The Citadel 90
- Jan 02, 2017 - The Citadel 104 vs. Wofford 103
- Feb 13, 2016 - Wofford 99 vs. The Citadel 89
- Jan 14, 2016 - Wofford 86 vs. The Citadel 83