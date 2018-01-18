The current top 16 NCAA Tournament seeds will be revealed Feb. 11 on CBS

For the second consecutive year, the NCAA men's basketball selection committee will unveil its current top 16 teams during the regular season. The sneak peek of the top-16 seeds will be revealed Feb. 11 on CBS.

The bracket preview show will give college basketball fans a snapshot at the committee's thought process and criteria exactly one month ahead of Selection Sunday on March 11. The seedings announced won't be a postseason projection, but rather an analysis of current resumes and where teams stand and where they can improve.

The show will air from 12:30-1 p.m. ET on Feb. 11 before CBS' broadcast of the Michigan-Wisconsin game. Selection committee chair and Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen will join the CBS crew to reveal the top 16 seeds. In studio to break down the teams along with their resumes in real time will be Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis and CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.

Last season, the mid-season projection of the top 16 teams featured Villanova, Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga as the No. 1 seeds at that time. All but one -- Baylor -- would go on to earn top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Then-No. 2 seed North Carolina, the highest No. 2 seed of the field at the time, would go on to earn a No. 1 seed and win the Big Dance over No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the national championship.