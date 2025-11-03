The 2025-26 college basketball season is here, and so it's time for the first CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft. This initial mock comes without considering where NBA teams might pick, given how early it is in their season. So, this is essentially a replica of our big board to start the season, ranking the top 30 NBA prospects for the coming draft cycle.

One significant caveat is that nothing is guaranteed at this point. There are probably only four or five players who can confidently enter this college season saying they are bound to be lottery picks in eight months. For everyone else, virtually everything will be decided in the coming season.

With that in mind, here are thirty prospects who could have a chance to hear their name called in the first round. We added possible corresponding teams to the end of each player's writeup, with 2026 NBA Draft order via Tankathon.

1. Darryn Peterson | Kansas | PG | 6-6 | 205 | Fr

He finished as the top-ranked prospect in last year's recruiting class and begins this draft cycle in the same place. Peterson is a big, playmaking guard who continues to improve each year. His overlap of positional size, length, strength and shot creation is unmatched in this class. In fact, he may be the best domestic guard we've seen in several draft cycles. If the shot-making we've seen early on at Kansas proves sustainable, he could be even better than expected. Current pick: Brooklyn Nets

2. AJ Dybantsa | BYU | SF | 6-9 | 215 | Fr

Dybantsa spent more time atop the national 2025 recruiting rankings than anyone else in the class and was only dethroned by Peterson at the end. He enters his freshman season at BYU with a real chance to prove he deserves to be the No. 1 pick. He's a jumbo wing with positional size, a 7-foot wingspan, good athleticism, extreme court coverage, multi-level scoring tools and the ability to rise and fire to get his shot off on demand. Current pick: Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans)

3. Cameron Boozer | Duke | PF | 6-9 | 250 | Fr

It's not just a two-player race; it's a three-player race. Boozer just completed the most successful career in modern high school basketball history, literally winning every championship he competed for in four years. He's bound to be not just one of the best freshmen but one of the best players in college basketball and may have the highest long-term floor in the class. Current pick: Washington Wizards

4. Nate Ament | Tennessee | PF | 6-10 | 207 | Fr

Ament isn't nearly as polished as the top three, but if everything goes right, his long-term ceiling could be comparable. In other words, he's not as far along in his development and thus has a wider range of potential outcomes, but he's an incredibly gifted prospect. He has size, skill, dexterity, fluidity and solid athleticism, and he's already notably stronger than he was last spring. A huge year could catapult him into the top three, but even without it, he's a likely lottery candidate. Current pick: Indiana Pacers

5. Mikel Brown | Louisville | PG | 6-4 | 190 | Fr

Brown was one of the top point guards throughout his high school career, combining terrific shot-making and skill with a late growth spurt that gave him positional size to match. This summer, while playing with USA Basketball in the U19 World Cup, he showed some newfound athleticism. Combine that with real floor vision, passing and a great left hand, and he can make a case that he's the best pure point guard in the draft. His defense and physical strength are areas for growth. Current pick: Utah Jazz

6. Caleb Wilson | North Carolina | PF | 6-10 | 215 | Sr

Wilson is an athletic, wiry forward with good size and mobility. He has extreme upside on the defensive end, where he's already proven to be a playmaker with his ability to block shots, disrupt passes and switch across multiple positions. Offensively, there are more questions since he's never been a consistent shooter or creator, but the early returns at Carolina this preseason were encouraging. Current pick: Dallas Mavericks

7. Darius Acuff | Arkansas | PG | 6-3 | 190 | Fr

Acuff was as dynamic as any lead guard in high school basketball last year, showing an ability to put his team on his back and drive winning. There is less collective enthusiasm about his NBA stock to start the season, but that sentiment isn't shared by those who followed him closely in high school. He lacks overwhelming physical tools, but he's strong, relatively long and an ultra-confident shot creator with a real "it" factor. Current pick: Sacramento Kings

8. Jayden Quaintance | Kentucky | C | 6-10 | 255 | So

He was just 17 when he was named Big 12 All-Defense and All-Freshman last year, making him too young to be one-and-done eligible. He tore his ACL late in the season and later announced his commitment to Kentucky. He's viewed as one of the best defensive big men in this draft for his shot-blocking and attacking style, though his offensive game is less defined. While he has tremendous length and big hands, he's a bit undersized for a true center. Current pick: Memphis Grizzlies

9. Chris Cenac | Houston | C | 6-11 | 240 | Fr

Cenac finished as the No. 7-ranked prospect in the national class of 2025, but that was more about potential than production. He combines size, length, athleticism, developing inside-out skill and versatile defensive tools, but his decision-making and motor have been inconsistent. The expectation is that Kelvin Sampson can be the quick cure. If that happens, Cenac is a strong lottery candidate, but if not, he could easily slip. Current pick: Boston Celtics

10. Bennett Stritz | Iowa | PG | 6-4 | 190 | Sr

Stritz is one of the smartest, most skilled and reliable lead guards in this class. He's a knockdown shooter with an advanced feel for the game. He has a proven history of adapting to new levels of competition after starting at Division II Northwest Missouri State, following Ben McCollum to Drake and now Iowa. There are questions about the 22-year-old's physical tools, defensive upside and shot creation outside McCollum's system. Current pick: San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta)

11. Yaxel Lendeborg | Michigan | PF | 6-9 | 240 | Gr

Lendeborg had a real chance of being a first-round pick after being one of college basketball's most versatile stat stuffers last season. Instead, he withdrew from the draft, entered the portal and committed to Michigan. His 7-foot-4 wingspan, defensive metrics and frontcourt playmaking ability will be tested at the highest levels, while his shooting remains a key swing skill. Current pick: Charlotte Hornets

12. Koa Peat | Arizona | PF | 6-8 | 235 | Fr

Peat was one of the most consistently productive players in high school basketball over the last four years. He's long, powerful and has become increasingly athletic as he's chiseled his frame. He's a mismatch-scoring forward who thrives from midrange in, but the inconsistency of his outside shooting is an important variable for scouts. Current pick: Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix)

13. Dash Daniels | Australia | SF | 6-6 | 200 | Int

The top international prospect on our board to start the season, Daniels is the younger brother of Dyson Daniels, who was the NBA's Most Improved Player and an All-Defensive selection with the Hawks last year. Dash, one of the younger players in this draft cycle, is also a defensive standout who needs to show what part of his offensive game will translate to the NBA. Current pick: Charlotte Hornets (via Orlando)

14. Isaiah Evans | Duke | SF | 6-6 | 180 | Fr

Evans is one of the top shooters in this draft cycle after knocking down 42% from behind the arc as a freshman at Duke. He still has a lanky frame that badly needs strength, but he's long and smooth with real offensive gifts and untapped upside as his body fills out. A big season could open a path to the lottery, but that's far from guaranteed. Current pick: Minnesota Timberwolves

15. Tounde Yessoufou | Baylor | SF | 6-5 | 215 | Fr

A top-15 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Yessoufou finished as the leading scorer in California high school basketball history while evolving from an undersized combo forward to a legit power wing. While there are still questions about his perimeter skill and decision-making, he's long, strong and high-motor, with a chance to put up big numbers right away at Baylor. Current pick: Toronto Raptors

16. Brayden Burries | Arizona | SG | 6-4 | 205 | Fr

Burries is a volume-scoring guard with a powerful body. He's older for his grade and not necessarily a dynamic athlete, so he relies on physicality. The consistency of his shot-making is an important variable, but he's a versatile scoring threat with a competitive two-way approach. Current pick: Miami Heat

17. Dame Sarr | Duke | SF | 6-8 | 190 | Fr

Sarr is the most celebrated international prospect to join college basketball as a freshman this season and arrives with one-and-done expectations despite having been draft eligible last year. He's a jumbo wing with length, athleticism and defensive tools, but more questions about how his offense translates. Current pick: New York Knicks

18. Braylon Mullins | Connecticut | SG | 6-5 | 196 | Fr

Mullins is a pure shooter who could end up being one of the best long-distance threats in this draft. He has deep range, extreme gravity and is a threat off screens and off the dribble. He defends well, has solid positional size and athleticism, but needs to get stronger and more assertive to be one-and-done. Current pick: Golden State Warriors

19. Thomas Haugh | Florida | PF | 6-9 | 215 | Jr

Haugh is a versatile two-way forward who has blossomed in two years at Florida. At 6-9, he can play multiple positions, be versatile defensively, finish at the rim and stretch the floor. If he takes another step forward this year, it could be his last in Gainesville. Current pick: Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland)

20. Labaron Philon | Alabama | PG | 6-3 | 185 | So

Philon exceeded expectations in his first year at Alabama and looked NBA-bound until opting to return at the 11th hour. His competitiveness, pace, instincts and defensive upside are all assets, while scouts want to monitor his shooting and playmaking in a featured role after Mark Sears' graduation. Current pick: Denver Nuggets

21. Boogie Fland | Florida | PG | 6-3 | 185 | So

The former Arkansas pledge withdrew from the draft, entered the portal on the final day allowed and ultimately transferred to Florida. He showed speed, playmaking and on-ball defense last year, but not the same shot-making he was known for in high school. He'll have a chance to play his way into the first round this year. Current pick: Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

22. Neoklis Avdalas | Virginia Tech | PG | 6-8 | 215 | Fr

Avdalas doesn't have as much fanfare going into the season but could be a one-and-done first-round candidate. The Greek native is stylistically similar to Egor Demin from last year's draft cycle in that he has extreme perimeter size with elite passing ability and potential as a jumbo, pass-first initiator. Current pick: Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)

23. Moustapha Thiam | Cincinnati | C | 7-2 | 250 | So

With massive size, long arms and athleticism, Thiam is a rim-runner, lob threat and shot-blocker. He also showed some long-term shooting potential as a freshman last year at UCF. If he takes another step forward this year at Cincinnati, he could become an increasingly intriguing name for scouts. Current pick: Milwaukee Bucks

24. Tahaad Pettiford | Auburn | PG | 6-1 | 170 | So

It's been a turbulent offseason since Pettiford withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft. He was charged with DUI over the summer, and then Bruce Pearl stepped down this fall. Now, under Steven Pearl, Pettiford will have a chance to be Auburn's primary creator and prove he has enough sheer game to compensate for his less-than-ideal NBA measurables. Current pick: Detroit Pistons

25. Sergio De Larrea | Spain | SG | 6-7 | 175 | Int

The big Spanish guard has generated increasing draft buzz in recent months. He has terrific backcourt size, passing, skill and basketball IQ, but there are concerns about how his athleticism and foot speed will translate, particularly on defense. Current pick: Chicago Bulls (via Portland)

26. Alex Condon | Florida | C | 6-11 | 230 | Jr

He checks a lot of boxes for an NBA prospect as a fringe 7-footer who brings two-way versatility. He can shoot 3s, finish, pass, block shots and be reliable defensively, but didn't put everything together as expected, even during Florida's national championship run. Current pick: Los Angeles Lakers

27. Meleek Thomas | Arkansas | SG | 6-4 | 185 | Fr

Thomas is the type of volume scorer and tough shot-maker who could provide microwave-type scoring at Arkansas and potentially beyond. How efficient he can be in that role will be key for scouts this year under John Calipari. Current pick: Chicago Bulls

28. Alex Karaban | Connecticut | PF | 6-8 | 230 | Sr

The soon-to-be 23-year-old has been on draft boards for several years. He may lack glaring upside and is old for draft standards, but he can step right into an NBA system and be a serviceable piece from day one. That should again have him in consideration from the late first round on. Current pick: Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio)

29. Karim Lopez | Mexico | SF | 6-8 | 220 | Int

Lopez is one of the more intriguing international prospects in this draft cycle but remains somewhat polarizing. He's strong, physical and versatile, with multi-positional potential on both ends. If his offensive skill set emerges, he could climb this list. Current pick: Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia)

30. Milos Uzan | Houston | PG | 6-4 | 195 | Sr

Uzan made a big jump with both his shooting and defense last year at Houston. He should be one of the best point guards in college basketball this year, and if he takes another step, he'll have a chance to play his way into first-round consideration. Current pick: Washington Wizards (via Oklahoma City)

Best of the rest: Jojo Tugler, Houston; Donnie Freeman, Syracuse; Karter Knox, Arkansas; Miles Byrd, San Diego State; Braden Smith, Purdue; Henri Veesaar, North Carolina; Nate Bittle, Oregon; Magoon Gwath, San Diego State; Flory Bidunga, Kansas; Nikolas Khamenia, Duke.