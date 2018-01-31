The Jonah Keri Podcast: Mike Dunleavy
Jonah Keri talks with Tulane men's basketball coach Mike Dunleavy
In this episode: Jonah Keri rides the green wave with Tulane men's basketball coach Mike Dunleavy on playing with Dr. J; guarding Michael Jordan; Magic Johnson's HIV announcement; the Jail Blazers; his quest to build a winner in his first college coaching job; Mike's life tip, and much more!
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
-
Virginia vs. Louisville odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Louisville vs. Virginia game 10,000 time...
-
Kentucky survives OT scare vs. Vandy
Vandy now moves to 2-39 all time at Rupp Arena
-
Trae Young's 44 propels OU to win
The super freshman, who has been up and down lately, bounces back with a 31-point second h...
-
AG requests records in Nassar case
Michigan State says it expects this to be the first of many records requests as the AG digs...
-
Title odds: Purdue, Nova best value bets
Forget Duke and Michigan State -- these teams have value against the latest national title...
-
Walton denies sexual assault at MSU
Walton says ESPN report detailing an assault and claim of rape aren't true
Add a Comment