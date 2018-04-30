The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2020 wants to skip college for the NBA if one-and-done is repealed
Jalen Green, the best prospect in 2020's recruiting class, has his eyes on the NBA
The top overall prospect in the high school Class of 2020, shooting guard Jalen Green, says he would seize the opportunity to skip college and jump straight to the NBA upon graduation if the league amends its current rules and nixes the one-and-done rule.
Though the current verbiage of the NBA's rule requires players to be at least 19 years old, which channels most high school superstars to college for at least one season, the one-and-done rule as it's become known may be on the way out. Recommendations were made last week by the Commission on College Basketball committee headed by Condoleezza Rice proposing an end to the NBA's rule, which would allow high school prospects to jump from high school to the NBA.
According to reports last week, any rule change in that regard wouldn't be implemented until 2020 at the earliest -- the first year Green, a guard from Fresno, California, could be eligible.
"I would take that if they were to change it," Green told 247Sports of potentially skipping college and jumping straight from high school to the NBA. "I would want to go pro."
Green has already garnered 15 scholarship offers according to 247Sports from the likes of Arizona, Kansas, UCLA and Oklahoma State, among others, but the opportunity to become a millionaire straight out of high school -- where he could conceivably be a top-5 pick in 2020 -- is obviously one that wouldn't be easy to pass up if given the chance.
And by all indications, the Commission on College Basketball would love for him to have that opportunity.
Here's an excerpt from the commission's report last week.
"One-and-done has played a significant role in corrupting and destabilizing college basketball, restricting the freedom of choice of players, and undermining the relationship of college basketball to the mission of higher education."
Should recommendations by the commission be implemented, Green could perhaps be the first -- and biggest -- name to jump from high school to the NBA since Dwight Howard blazed that trail in 2004.
