The Rockets' Chris Paul will donate $2.5 million to Wake Forest and have the locker room named after him
The donation is the larger ever by a former Demon Deacons basketball player or any alumnus under 35 years old
Former Wake Forest star and current Houston Rockets point guard, Chris Paul, is donating $2.5 million to go towards upgrades for the basketball program. Wake Forest announced the news on Tuesday, noting that it is the largest donation by an ex-player or any alumnus under age 35.
Wake Forest said in a release that the money will be used to "transform" the men's and women's basketball clubhouses with expanded and enhanced locker rooms, nutrition resources and treatment areas. The new men's basketball locker will also be named the Chris Paul Locker Room in his honor.
"The locker room transformation project inspired me, because that's where players build relationships and create a unifying camaraderie that is the foundation of success on the court," Paul said. "Forming lifelong friendships with your teammates is one of the most rewarding aspects of sports.
Below are model photos Wake Forest released as mock drawings of the new renovations, first of the locker room and second of the new lounge area.
Paul is entering his 14th season in the NBA after an illustrious career as a Demon Deacon, where he averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in two seasons before being selected with the No. 4 overall pick of the NBA Draft in 2005.
