The SEC and AAC scheduling alliance gives us a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the nation

In a joint effort between the Southeastern Conference and The American Athletic Conference to create more high quality college basketball non-conference games, the two leagues have settled on a scheduling alliance that will begin in 2019-20.

The matchups for the alliance were released on Tuesday and feature four games in total.

Here is the schedule of games for this season.

Dec. 8, 2019

Jan. 4, 2020

After the inaugural game with Houston, which won the AAC last season, taking on host South Carolina on Dec. 8, 2019, the marquee game of the series will take place on Jan. 4, 2020 when Memphis plays host to Georgia in a matchup of the No. 1 recruit in the nation, the Tigers' James Wiseman, going against the No. 2 player in the recruiting class, the Bulldogs' Anthony Edwards.

Official tip times will be set at a later date. All games will air on ESPN networks.

"Men's basketball in the SEC has been on the rise and this scheduling alliance will help to continue the growth of the sport," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "This will provide four high quality games for both leagues during non-conference play."

When the alliance was announced earlier this spring, AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco was thrilled of the partnership and the fruit it could bear for both leagues.

"I am extremely pleased that we have entered into this scheduling alliance with the SEC," Aresco said. "SEC Basketball offers quality opponents which will elevate our nonconference schedules. The additional Quadrant 1 and 2 games for our members and the SEC will prove mutually beneficial when Tournament bids are awarded on Selection Sunday. This agreement demonstrates the continued growth and appeal of American Athletic Conference Basketball."