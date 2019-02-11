This buzzer-beater from halfcourt might be the craziest game-winning shot in a college basketball game this season

The seven seconds leading up to one of the most incredible shots you'll ever see were absolutely hideous, but the ending of Missouri State's 66-65 victory over Illinois State was totally worth it.

Illinois State led Missouri State 65-63 with 7.8 seconds left but turned the ball over off a failed inbounds pass. A mad frenzy for the ball ensued at halfcourt. With time winding down, Missouri State's Jarred Dixon emerged with the ball and heaved a desperation shot that went off the glass into the bucket and became an instant hero.

WE ARE ALL WITNESSES@MSUBearsHoops wins on a miraculous half-court buzzer-beater! pic.twitter.com/kS3r6FPz2j — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 10, 2019

Dixon's shot capped an unlikely comeback for the Bears, who with 10 seconds left, trailed by five points. But Missouri State's Josh Webster knocked down a bucket and the foul to draw the game to within two, and the rest is history.

"As soon as I let it go, I was like, 'this has a chance to bank in or bank out.' It was on target," Dixon said via the Springfield (Ill.) News-Leader of the shot. "I just happened to pick it up and I let it go and there you go."

The outcome wasn't just amazing but was a pivotal result for the MVC. Illinois State was picked to finish second in the league this season just behind Loyola-Chicago, and with the loss, that seems the most likely scenario. The Redbirds are two games out of first-place in the conference behind Loyola, and tied with Drake and Missouri State in second with 7-5 league records.