This buzzer-beater from halfcourt might be the craziest game-winning shot in a college basketball game this season

You don't see many endings like this one

The seven seconds leading up to one of the most incredible shots you'll ever see were absolutely hideous, but the ending of Missouri State's 66-65 victory over Illinois State was totally worth it.

Illinois State led Missouri State 65-63 with 7.8 seconds left but turned the ball over off a failed inbounds pass. A mad frenzy for the ball ensued at halfcourt. With time winding down, Missouri State's Jarred Dixon emerged with the ball and heaved a desperation shot that went off the glass into the bucket and became an instant hero.

Dixon's shot capped an unlikely comeback for the Bears, who with 10 seconds left, trailed by five points. But Missouri State's Josh Webster knocked down a bucket and the foul to draw the game to within two, and the rest is history.

"As soon as I let it go, I was like, 'this has a chance to bank in or bank out.' It was on target," Dixon said via the Springfield (Ill.) News-Leader of the shot. "I just happened to pick it up and I let it go and there you go."

The outcome wasn't just amazing but was a pivotal result for the MVC. Illinois State was picked to finish second in the league this season just behind Loyola-Chicago, and with the loss, that seems the most likely scenario. The Redbirds are two games out of first-place in the conference behind Loyola, and tied with Drake and Missouri State in second with 7-5 league records.

