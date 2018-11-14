This cheap shot in a Division III basketball game might be the dirtiest play you've ever seen

Move over tripping incidents and step aside cutting a player's knees out whilst in the air for a rebound, the newest and dirtiest play in the realm of college basketball has arrived: the cold cock.

Wednesday a video surfaced on Twitter revealing the flagrant move made by Kewan Platt, a player for NCAA Division III Fitchburg State, on opposing shooter Nate Tenaglia of Nichols, and it's as gruesome as it sounds. Platt decks Tenaglia in the face with an elbow after a 3-point attempt (that somehow went in!), and is promptly called for an intentional foul. Platt was subsequently ejected.

Here's an update on that dirty (and now viral) Fitchburg State player smacking a Nichols player: The Fitchburg State player was EJECTED for the hit. pic.twitter.com/lKRoQNINv1 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 14, 2018

Here's the play on the other end that happened right before the Fitchburg State player went off. It looks like he was frustrated he didn't draw a foul on a 3-point attempt. pic.twitter.com/ynuoGjgRrI — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 14, 2018

Fitchburg State, located in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, announced Platt has been suspended indefinitely from the team and barred from campus effectively immediately.

The Fitchburg State community is appalled by the conduct displayed during Tuesday night’s home basketball game. The player involved has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, effective immediately. — Fitchburg State (@Fitchburg_State) November 14, 2018

Nichols would go on to win the game 84-75 and Platt finished with a team-high 16 points.