This cheap shot in a Division III basketball game might be the dirtiest play you've ever seen
It's difficult to watch a player for Fitchburg State just absolutely unloading on an opponent shooting a 3-pointer
Move over tripping incidents and step aside cutting a player's knees out whilst in the air for a rebound, the newest and dirtiest play in the realm of college basketball has arrived: the cold cock.
Wednesday a video surfaced on Twitter revealing the flagrant move made by Kewan Platt, a player for NCAA Division III Fitchburg State, on opposing shooter Nate Tenaglia of Nichols, and it's as gruesome as it sounds. Platt decks Tenaglia in the face with an elbow after a 3-point attempt (that somehow went in!), and is promptly called for an intentional foul. Platt was subsequently ejected.
Fitchburg State, located in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, announced Platt has been suspended indefinitely from the team and barred from campus effectively immediately.
Nichols would go on to win the game 84-75 and Platt finished with a team-high 16 points.
