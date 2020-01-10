Threat of severe weather forces Georgia at Auburn, Marshall at UAB games to change Saturday tip times

Due to the threat of severe weather in the state of Alabama on Saturday, several college basketball game times have been moved for the sake of safety for those attending. On Friday afternoon, Auburn announced its home game against Georgia -- originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. ET tip -- will now tip at noon. Elsewhere, UAB's game against Marshall, which was scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, will now tip Saturday night at 8 p.m.

The Georgia-Auburn game was moved for broadcasting purposes to ESPNNews. Marshall-UAB will be carried by Stadium.

"The National Weather Service has determined the Auburn area to be in a heightened risk for winds in excess of 70 mph Saturday afternoon, to include the potential for tornadoes," Auburn said in a statement, adding that the risk for severe weather is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time, with the worst of it expected around 3 p.m.

Rain is also in the forecast for Alabama over the next 24 hours in addition to severe weather, which could include tornadoes.

Auburn is 14-0 on the season looking to keep its perfect record intact Saturday against 10-4 Georgia, which has won four of its last five games.