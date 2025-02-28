The 2024-25 college basketball regular season is quickly winding down, meaning every game on Friday's college basketball schedule is important. No. 20 Purdue is the only ranked team in action, as the Boilermakers will try to snap a four-game losing streak against UCLA at 8 p.m. ET. They lost three straight games to top-25 opponents before blowing a 12-point halftime lead in a 73-58 loss to Indiana last weekend. The Boilermakers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest college basketball odds from SportsLine consensus.

Other matchups on the college basketball odds board worth considering include Yale (-9) at Dartmouth, VCU (-15) vs. Davidson and Northwestern (-5) vs. Iowa. Should you target any of those games with your Friday college basketball bets?

Here are three college basketball best bets for Friday:

VCU vs. Davidson (7 p.m. ET): Davidson +15.5 (-110)

Davidson has lost 10 games since the end of November, but only one of those losses came by more than 15 points. The Wildcats have won three of their last six outings, including a double-digit road win at Fordham last Saturday. They are coming off a 57-56 loss to Saint Louis on Tuesday, but senior guard Connor Kochera had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. See all of the model's VCU vs. Davidson picks here.

The Pick: Davidson +15.5 (-110) -- The Wildcats cover in 63% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: VCU 78, Davidson 67

Purdue vs. UCLA (8 p.m. ET): Purdue -5.5 (-110)

Purdue is on a four-game losing skid and is desperate to get back in the win column heading down the stretch of the regular season. The Boilermakers are only one game back of Wisconsin for third place in the Big Ten standings, and they are led by one of the best guards in the country in Braden Smith. He is averaging 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game, trailing only Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard for the national lead in assists per game. See all of the model's Purdue vs. UCLA projections here.

The Pick: Purdue -5.5 (-110) -- The Boilermakers cover in 62% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Purdue 78, UCLA 69

UNLV vs. Nevada (11 p.m. ET): Over 133.5 (-110)

Nevada has gone Over the total in six of its last seven games, including an 84-61 win over Wyoming on Tuesday. It has also gone Over in eight of its last nine games played in February dating back to last season. Meanwhile, UNLV has scored 77 points in two of its last four outings. These teams have already hit the Over once this month, as Nevada notched a 71-65 win on Feb. 1. See all of the model's UNLV vs. Nevada picks here.

The Pick: Over 133.5 (-110) - The Over hits in 74% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Nevada 72, UNLV 71

