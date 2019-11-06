Today's Top Picks: Best bets in NBA, college football and college basketball action on Wednesday

Variety is the spice of life. You've never heard that before because I just made it up. Well, with college basketball getting underway on Tuesday night, we have a ridiculous number of options available to us during the week now. Sprinkle in a little midweek #MACtion, and life is truly a cornucopia of solid investment opportunities.

So tonight I'm taking advantage of that variety. I have a college basketball, college football, and an NBA pick. Basically, these are my favorite picks from each sport tonight.

Let's get spicy. All odds are via William Hill.

1. Notre Dame at North Carolina: 1H Under 70.5

Early in the college basketball season, I'm working on a theory. It worked out well for me on Tuesday night, so I'm testing it out more tonight. It's a simple theory. It's early in the season, so there's already rust to deal with. Further complicating matters is that they've pushed the 3-point line back this season, and the last time they did that, it affected scoring across college basketball. Totals dropped a bit as 3-point shooting percentages dropped. So, with North Carolina having so many new faces playing together for the first time, I wouldn't be surprised if the Tar Heels offense is a bit sluggish tonight. Notre Dame has more experience, but it wasn't a great offensive team last season. So I'm going to take the first-half under here, as it's possible the teams will figure it out in the second half.

2. Miami (OH) at Ohio: Under 56.5

It's scary to take an under in #MACtion, particularly if you watched all four defenses that played on Tuesday night failed to do anything productive. Still, I like it here a lot more than I like either side of the spread. The fact the under has gone 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two certainly doesn't hurt, but that's not the only reason I like the under here. Neither of these offenses has been explosive this year, and neither offense looks to push the pace.

3. Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks: Magic +6.5

Dallas doesn't perform well ATS as a home favorite. Since the 2017 season, the Mavs are 17-24 ATS as a home favorite, and this year hasn't shown any signs of improvement. The Mavs are 0-3 ATS at home this year, and they've been favored in all three of those games, failing to cover by an average of 5.3 points per game. I also think this spread is a bit too large because the Magic lost in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, so it's overcompensating for the Magic being on the second leg of a back-to-back.

