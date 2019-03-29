Today's Top Picks: Don't trust Duke's shooting, and don't underestimate UNC's defense

I have never driven into a brick wall before, and I plan to keep it that way, but I think I got the jist of the experience on Thursday night. Like so many of you, I tuned into the first four games of the Sweet 16 and was amazed by the battle between Purdue and Tennessee. Somehow, two teams that managed to go only 30-for-61 (49.2 percent) from the free throw line hit 27-of-55 (49.1 percent) of their three-point attempts. Seriously, Purdue's Ryan Cline would have spent overtime draining threes with sky hooks from halfcourt while wearing a blindfold if he hadn't fouled out.

It was an amazing game and one that was immediately followed by Texas Tech and Michigan setting offense back a decade. Well, OK, Texas Tech remembered how to put the round orange ball through the orange cylinder in the second half, but the teams combined to shoot 38.5 percent from the field and 18.4 percent from three (Michigan was 1-for-19!!) and scored 107 points total. Now, that total seems low, but then we had Virginia and Oregon combining for 102 points, though that game was at least close.

To go from the end of that Purdue-Tennessee game to the nightcaps can't be any different than what driving into a brick wall feels like, so I suppose I'm grateful for the experience without any of the inherent danger customarily involved. And I hope you'll all be as grateful for these picks for tonight's games. All odds via Westgate.

1. North Carolina vs. Auburn: Under 165

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 7:29 p.m. ET, TBS

This is very much a contrarian pick, and I am very much OK with it even if it weren't. These are two fast-paced offenses that can put up points in a hurry. This leads to people expecting there to be a ton of points scored. Hell, even Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was on ESPN earlier this week saying he'd bet the over, and that's precisely when I knew I had to be the under.

Listen, 165 points is a lot of points for a college basketball game. Vegas knows that too, which is why this line initially opened at 160.5 points and has been bet up by everybody in the world taking the over. Well, I'm reluctant to do that because No. 5 seed Auburn lives and dies by the 3. Seriously, 43.5 percent of its points this season have come from behind the arc. That ranks seventh in the country. Well, while No. 1 seed North Carolina is excellent offensively itself, it's also one of the best defensive teams in the country. Its defensive efficiency ranks 11th nationally on KenPom, and furthermore, North Carolina's average height is 78.5 inches. Auburn's is nearly 2 full inches shorter at 76.6. The tallest player in Auburn's regular rotation is 6-8. The Tar Heels have three guys at 6-8 or taller in their starting lineup. Their defense and size will give the Auburn offense trouble, that will suppress scoring, and that will lead to an under.

2. Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech +7

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS

What we have here is a case where I believe No. 4 seed Virginia Tech is being undervalued. The Hokies beat Duke earlier this season, but it was a Duke without Zion Williamson. Of course, it was also a Virginia Tech without Justin Robinson, so I'm not sure there's anything we can take from that meeting that's all that useful.

Instead, I'm taking the points here for the same reason I'm always a little hesitant to take No. 1 seed Duke as a favorite this season: it can't shoot. The Blue Devils are at 30.7 percent from 3 this season, which ranks 329th in the nation. They aren't much better at the line, where they're making 68.7 percent of their shots, good enough to rank 251st. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, ranks 9th in the country in 3-point percentage and 20th at the on free throws. In a game like this, between two excellent teams, that can make all the difference when it comes to who covers and who doesn't.

3. Pacers at Celtics: Under 213.5

NBA regular season: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV

You didn't think we'd get out of here without me taking at least one NBA under, did you? Well, then you haven't been paying any attention these last few weeks. We're primed for one here, as these are two of the most efficient defenses in the NBA. The under has gone 9-2 in Indiana's last 11, and it's 7-1 in its last eight road games. It's also 27-18 when Indiana faces an Eastern Conference team this season.

As for Boston, the under is 5-2 in its last seven home games and 13-5 the previous 18 times its played a team with a winning record. I expect a closely-contested game that likely only goes over if they reach overtime.