Today's Top Picks: Keep riding underdog Lipscomb, fade the Cubs in Atlanta and more for Thursday

Who's ready for another huge night filled with tons of great March Madness games? Reality is quickly setting in when it comes to the beautiful sprint of the best postseason -- there are only three games left remaining in the season, with a pair of Final Four games coming on Saturday and the championship next Monday.

The lack of college basketball games isn't going to minimize our ability to find something to pick tonight.

After a scorching 3-0 week during the Sweet 16, we'll try and follow it up this evening and also try not to get too adorable with a bunch of different menu items available to us (i.e., a lack of tournament games).

1. Lipscomb at Texas: Lipscomb +1.5

This team is an underdog again?! Has anyone watched them play? Lipscomb is 4-0 against the spread in the NIT so far, thanks to Garrison Matthews going on a historical run for the Bison. He's lethal from everywhere and Shaka Smart's team is not too dynamic at stopping three point shooting. Lipscomb has actually done a sound job of preventing threes, and if Texas doesn't bring its A-game from beyond the arc (difficult with the new distance and quirky setup in the garden), they may struggle to keep up. Love Lipscomb here.

2. Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves: Braves -120

This is a pure fade of Yu Darvish against a hot hitting Atlanta team that found something late last night against the Cubs in their home opener. Chicago doesn't have the best bullpen, and if the Braves get to Darvish early this could be a dogpile. I'm not opposed at all to throwing a unit on the Braves -1.5 to get a plus return as well (you're basically betting them at -1 if you do both). I think the Cubs are reeling, the Braves are comfortable at home and we get some fireworks in the Atlanta sky.

3. Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers: Bucks -5

An Eastern Conference matchup against the Sixers is going to feature no Jimmy Butler for Philly after he was ruled out, as well as a questionable J.J. Reddick. The Bucks have seeding at stake, looking to lock down the No. 1 seed in the East, and should be motivated to come strong in this game against a potential future playoff foe. It appears as if all their top players will be OK to roll, so I'll back Milwaukee laying points here.

