Today's Top Picks: Three best college basketball bets for Monday

Every Monday that goes by without a Monday Night Football game only makes me miss football a little more. As I prepared to write this column on Monday morning I looked at the slates for both the NBA and college basketball, and while there are picks I like on both (though we'll stick to college for the column), they just aren't football.

I miss football. In a way, I wish there was another bye week before the Super Bowl on Sunday just to delay the end of the season a little longer. Sure, the XFL is starting the week after, and maybe that will help fill the void. Of course, we thought the AAF might be able to do that too, as well as countless other football leagues that have come and gone.

Either way, it won't be the same.

All odds for these college basketball games -- which are not football -- are via William Hill.

1. North Carolina at NC State: North Carolina +5.5

It's been an absolute nightmare of a season for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels are very much in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. They're only 9-10 on the season and 2-6 in conference play, though they are coming off a 94-71 beatdown of Miami on Saturday. Of course, Miami stinks too, and it was without one of its best players. Still, I like buying low on the Heels here. This is a rivalry game, and since coming back to Chapel Hill, Roy Williams has gone 30-4 against NC State. So if I can get that kind of track record while catching 5.5 points, it's hard to pass them up.

2. Wisconsin at No. 18 Iowa: Iowa -5.5

We've seen a bit of a course correction in the Big Ten lately. At first, home teams couldn't lose in conference play. Now, in the last week, we've seen more road teams pick up wins. Well, I don't expect Wisconsin to get one on Monday night. Iowa is a very good team that a lot of people are not talking about. This is mostly due to the Hawkeyes not having any kind of signature win. Wins over Rutgers and Maryland are good wins, but neither have moved the needle nationally. This Wisconsin win won't, either, but Iowa's offense is simply too good for the Badgers to keep up with. While the Badgers score 75.3 points per game at home, that number drops all the way down to 57.7 points per game on the road. The Hawkeyes are averaging nearly 83 points per game at home, and while Wisconsin will do everything it can to slow the game down, it won't matter if they don't score points of their own.

3. No. 3 Kansas at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State +7

Is this idiot really going to take Oklahoma State against Kansas? The same Oklahoma State that is only 7-12 ATS this season, and 2-8 ATS at home? The Oklahoma State that is 0-6 ATS in conference play and 0-3 ATS against ranked teams? You're darn right he is! Listen, Oklahoma State should have covered at home against Baylor nearly two weeks ago. A few really dumb mistakes were made in the final seconds to blow the cover. I don't like the Cowboys odds of winning this game, but they did just pick up a road win against Texas A&M on Saturday. Kansas, meanwhile, is dealing with suspensions from last week's melee with Kansas State and has a big home date with Texas Tech on the horizon this weekend. Don't be surprised if the Jayhawks get caught looking ahead here.