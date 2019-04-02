Today's Top Picks: Who has the edge in Texas vs. TCU and why you should jump on two Under plays

While it's disappointing to be on the wrong side of the bubble on Selection Sunday, there's a delayed thrill and potential satisfaction when teams are able to reach the semifinals of the NIT. Not only is your season still going as 64 teams are rapidly bounced from the NCAA Tournament, but Madison Square Garden provides one of the game's most unique stages to those teams who make the semifinals. Merely getting here shows that there's been an investment on the part of the players and the coaching staff into squeezing some success out of a year that clearly fell short of expectations, and the reward is a potentially memorable trip to New York City.

That's why we're excited about the postseason ball tonight in college hoops. We're down to the final games of the season, and luckily even in these non-NCAA Tournament games we can expect high-quality games from teams that are all-in on trying to capture a title with what time they have left together in the 2018-19 season.

All odds via Westgate.

NIT Semifinals in New York (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

We're taking this back to an old conference tournament system, where unders can be friendly for the first game played in Madison Square Garden. Much of the data has been collected in actual afternoon games, but I think the premise here stands with two squads that aren't familiar with this kind of stage and a building that could be slow to fill here for the first of two semifinals. The worry here is that Lipscomb's pace could turn the game into a track meet, but in road/neutral spots the under has hit more often for both teams, so let's ride the trend and root for a slow start.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every matchup 10,000 times, has run the numbers on Lipscomb-Wichita State and is coming with up a strong ATS play that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. Be sure to find that edge over at SportsLine.

2. Texas vs. TCU: Texas +1.5

NIT Semifinals in New York (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jamie Dixon has a pretty good track record of getting strong postseason performances out of teams that don't make the NCAA Tournament, but I eliminate the impact of that coaching edge when we reach the semifinals in the NIT. With the bright lights of Madison Square Garden capturing the players' attention, we're going to ride the more talented team and in my opinion that's Shaka Smart's Longhorns. Senior guard Kerwin Roach has scored in double digits in his last three games as he continues his efforts in a return from injury to make the most of what basketball is left in his college career, and I think he and fellow senior Dylan Osetkowski are the difference as Texas gets some revenge against its in-state Big 12 rival after losing twice to TCU in the regular season.

The SportsLine Projection Model has run the numbers for this matchup and is picking one side of the spread in 55 percent of its 10,000 simulations, but you'll really want to see what the computer has to say about its total pick, which is cashing 62 percent of the time. Head on over to SportsLine to check it out.

3. Hampton at Marshall: Under 173.5

CIT Semifinals in Huntington, WV (7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)

Principle under here. This number looks like it was set on the backs of season averages that just don't hold up here at the very end of a postseason tournament. While both Marshall and Hampton can score in bunches, I don't know if these teams have the legs here in game No. 36 for the Herd and game No. 35 for the Pirates, and recent results on the total for both teams back up that notion. Neither team has shown this kind of scoring ability so far in the CIT, so why it would start now?

