Today's Top Picks: Why Big East basketball offers the best bets on the board for Wednesday

I didn't come into today expecting to pick three Big East basketball games, but that's precisely what I've done. There were plenty of options available to me with a packed college basketball schedule, as well as a full slate of NBA games, but even with all those options on the menu, these are the three that stood out to me.

So I'm either going 3-0 or 0-3. There will be no in-between here today. All odds are via William Hill.

1. Creighton at Georgetown: Georgetown -3

Georgetown comes into this game having lost three of four in conference play, but all three of the losses came on the road against two top teams in Seton Hall and Villanova, as well as a solid Providence squad I'll get to later. The Hoyas have been much better at home this year. They're 8-2 straight up at Capital One Arena and have won five straight there. I can't help but feel the recent struggles have shortened this line a bit, and the fact Creighton is ranked doesn't hurt, either. The truth is, the difference between Georgetown and Creighton isn't as significant as the team's records or rankings suggest. It's two good offenses and two average defenses. Georgetown has been the much stronger rebounding team, however, and that should be what pushes the Hoyas over the top here.

2. Xavier at Marquette: Xavier +3.5

Somebody help me, I'm going back to the Xavier well. Listen, the Musketeers are only 4-12-1 ATS this season and have failed to cover in four straight, as well as six of their last seven games. They are 0-3-1 in conference play, but I'm telling you, this team is better than its results have shown, and at some point, it's going to bounce back. I think Wednesday night is a good chance for it to happen. Marquette's offense relies on the 3, and Xavier's defense has done well this season defending the 3-point line. If Xavier can guard the perimeter tonight, they can stay within range of Marquette and cover this spread.

3. St. John's at Providence: Providence -5

These are similar teams. Both of them struggle to score and shoot. St. John's is one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, while Providence struggles inside the arc and at the free-throw line. Both teams defend well. I'm not expecting this to be a high-scoring affair, but the total is a little too low to find value. Instead, I'll take Providence because, while it's similar to St. John's, I also believe it to be the better team, and it's at home. This will be only the third true road game St. John's has played this season. It lost the first two to Xavier and Georgetown by a combined 29 points.

