The head coach of the national champion Florida Gators, 39-year-old Todd Golden, was earlier this season the subject of a Title IX investigation into his behavior after accusations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and stalking.

Florida's Title IX office adjudicated the case in January after a months-long investigation into the allegations, saying it found "no evidence" he violated Title IX. However, while the probe did not turn up a chargeable offense, it also did not completely exonerate the 39-year-old coach.

Its findings instead eliminated a narrow scope of the allegations related to Title IX — behavior perpetrated within a university program or activity — which raises the possibility that the coach of Florida, whose No. 4 Gators have national title aspirations, may be met with new scrutiny as the spotlight of March Madness begins to shine.

Here is what we know about the case and the accusations levied against Florida's coach as he becomes the youngest coach since the legendary Jimmy Valvano to win the national championship.

Timeline

A formal complaint with the Title IX office at the University of Florida against Golden, potentially putting Golden in violation of the school's Gender Equity Policy, was filed on Sept. 27, 2024. In the complaint, made public on Nov. 8, 2024 after the school's student newspaper reported on the findings, Golden is alleged to have committed sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and stalking.

Golden remained the coach as Florida's Title IX office, an office independent of the athletics department, conducted an investigation into the allegations over the course of several months.

On Jan. 27, 2025, Florida announced that after dozens of interviews across several months it "found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX" and closed the investigation.

Allegations of sexual misconduct

Multiple women lodged accusations against Golden of sexual harassment and stalking, per documents obtained by The Independent Florida Alligator, the school's student newspaper. The complaint against Golden alleges that over the course of a year, he made unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, requested sexual favors, and sent photos and videos of his genitalia while traveling with Florida, as well as multiple occasions of stalking.

The number of women who accused Golden of this behavior remains unknown. From The Alligator:

There was allegedly more than one occasion in which Golden was taking photos of women walking or driving and sending those pictures to the subjects involved. Various stalking incidents also included Golden showing up to locations where he knew the women would be. On allegedly more than one occasion, Golden was engaging women on Instagram by liking photos then waiting until they read the DM before un-liking the photos to avoid suspicion.

Two women spoke with The Alligator about Golden's behavior while choosing to remain anonymous. The first woman — a former Florida student — claims Golden stalked her in person both in his car and on foot "more than 10 times." She also accused him of sending unsolicited photos of his genitalia, including one instance when the team was traveling on the road.

From The Alligator's reporting:

"At first, it starts off slow, like, 'Oh, wow. That's odd. This guy is showing us attention,'" the first woman said. "And then it becomes, 'Wow, he's kind of crossing a line. No, he didn't mean it that way.' Then it's, 'Wait, he's fully stepping over that line.' And then it's, 'Wow, there's a picture of his d*ck.' It was a full grooming process with all of us."

The second woman, who was also a former Florida student, claims Golden liked Instagram posts in an apparent attempt to get their attention before unliking them to avoid detection. She also claims he told her she was "his drug" or "good luck charm."

ESPN reported on Jan. 27 that a copy of a letter from the university sent to a female complainant in the case determined there was no evidence to indicate Golden committed sexual harassment "within a university program or activity," which is why the school had to dismiss the complaint.

The letter also said the university received an anonymous report naming "multiple potentially impacted persons."

From ESPN:

Attorney Karen Truszkowski, who represents a 21-year-old college student who did not attend the University of Florida, said that although the reported behavior might not fall under the definition of Title IX, there was "certainly evidence that there was questionable activity that occurred" while Golden was participating in a university event.

What Golden has said

In November, Golden released a statement saying he was participating in the investigation and also considering defamation claims but did not comment further, citing confidentiality laws and urging for patience as the process played out.

Those defamation claims never materialized.

When the investigation was closed in late January, he released a statement thanking the UAA, Florida fans and the university for being supportive throughout the process.

Golden's attorney, William Shepherd, also released a statement in January after the investigation was closed:

This investigation has found no evidence to support the allegations against Coach Golden. The University's conclusion proves that the complaint was meritless. Coach Golden and I have respected the process throughout while actively engaging with the University. However, there were many who did not respect the investigative process. Instead, they sought to target Coach Golden and drive their agenda and this investigation for their own self-interest. Some leaked confidential material to the media; falsely posed as a UF lawyer in an effort to intimidate; harassed UF students and parents to try to generate a false narrative; and harassed my client, his family, and his friends. Coach Golden appreciates the support he and his program have received from so many at the University and from around the country. Now that this is concluded, Coach can continue to focus on the basketball season and consider his legal options in the off season – but now it's time to move forward.

Florida's historic season

The investigation into Golden's alleged sexual misconduct this season bubbled while Florida — which began the season ranked No. 21 in the AP poll — has enjoyed historic success on the hardwood.

The team, which beat Tennessee in the SEC Tournament championship and defeated Norfolk State, Maryland and Texas Tech to punch a ticket to the Final Four, has amassed 34 wins — third-most in school history in a single-season behind 2013-14 (36) and 2006-07 (35).

Cooper Flagg misses final shot, but does it mean he's not clutch? Here's how we decide the argument Kyle Boone

The Gators defeated No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Sunday to advance into the final weekend of the tournament for the first time since 2014.

Another Title IX inquiry

While Golden's Title IX investigation was still open this season, a separate Title IX inquiry was opened into Florida assistant and former Gators star Taurean Green in mid-January. In that case, a Florida athletics department employee filed a sexual assault complaint against Green, accusing him of making unwanted advances toward her.

Those advances were made during a meeting set up by Green in which he is accused of trying to kiss her and put his hands down her pants. She rejected the advances before Green tried again before she eventually got away.

Green is still with the team. The investigation remains ongoing.