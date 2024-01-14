Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Toledo and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against Ball State.

Toledo entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Ball State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Ball State 8-7, Toledo 9-6

What to Know

Ball State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Ball State Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. Ball State is expected to lose this one by 10.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Tuesday, the Cardinals were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 80-76 to the Zips.

Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from Basheer Jihad, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Jihad pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalin Anderson, who scored 21 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Toledo waltzed into their matchup Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 89-75 victory over the Golden Flashes.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Cochran, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Ra'Heim Moss was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds.

The Cardinals' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Rockets, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

While only Toledo took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Be careful betting Ball State against the spread as while they're 8-5 ATS overall, they're only 1-4 when playing on the road.

Ball State came up short against Toledo in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 87-81. Can Ball State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a big 10.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.