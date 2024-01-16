Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Buffalo 2-14, Toledo 10-6

Buffalo has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Buffalo Bulls and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Buffalo is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Toledo will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Last Friday, things could have been worse for the Bulls, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 76-59 loss to the Zips. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Buffalo in their matchups with Akron: they've now lost six in a row.

Sy Chatman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Buffalo was Ryan Sabol's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Rockets were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals on Saturday, taking the game 77-72.

The Bulls' defeat dropped their record down to 2-14. As for the Rockets, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Buffalo's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Buffalo was dealt a punishing 101-71 loss at the hands of Toledo when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Buffalo was down 56-36.

Toledo is a big 15.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Toledo and Buffalo both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.