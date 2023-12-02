Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: George Mason 6-1, Toledo 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

George Mason has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Toledo Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. George Mason has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, a fact George Mason proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 86-68 win over the Highlanders.

George Mason can attribute much of their success to Ronald Polite III, who scored 18 points along with 6 assists and 3 steals. Polite III continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Darius Maddox, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Toledo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Sycamores by a score of 76-74.

The Patriots' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.2 points per game. As for the Rockets, their loss dropped their record down to 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

George Mason beat Toledo 80-73 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Mason since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

George Mason won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.