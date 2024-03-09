Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Toledo and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-26 lead against Kent State.

If Toledo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-11 in no time. On the other hand, Kent State will have to make due with a 15-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Kent State 15-15, Toledo 19-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Toledo is heading back home. They and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Savage Arena. Toledo has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.8% better than the opposition, a fact Toledo proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the RedHawks 97-63 on the road. The oddsmakers were on Toledo's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Toledo got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Andre Lorentsson out in front who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. Lorentsson didn't help Toledo's cause all that much against Bowling Green two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this game. Dante Maddox Jr. was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes couldn't handle the Cardinals on Tuesday and fell 76-69.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from VonCameron Davis, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Reggie Bass, who scored 17 points.

The Rockets' win bumped their record up to 19-11. As for the Golden Flashes, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-15.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Toledo beat Kent State 89-75 in their previous matchup back in January. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kent State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a big 8-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toledo.