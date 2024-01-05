Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Toledo Rockets
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-7, Toledo 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
What to Know
Miami (Ohio) has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Savage Arena.
The point spread may have favored Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-74 to the Broncos.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Toledo and Ohio didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Tuesday. The Rockets rang in the new year with a 86-77 victory over the Bobcats.
The RedHawks' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-7. As for the Rockets, they now have a winning record of 7-6.
Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Miami (Ohio) have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.4% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've made 36.7% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Miami (Ohio) lost to Toledo on the road by a decisive 91-75 margin when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can Miami (Ohio) avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Toledo has won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last 5 years.
- Mar 09, 2023 - Toledo 91 vs. Miami (Ohio) 75
- Feb 14, 2023 - Toledo 89 vs. Miami (Ohio) 71
- Jan 31, 2023 - Toledo 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 78
- Feb 26, 2022 - Toledo 88 vs. Miami (Ohio) 73
- Jan 11, 2022 - Toledo 75 vs. Miami (Ohio) 72
- Feb 16, 2021 - Toledo 87 vs. Miami (Ohio) 75
- Jan 26, 2021 - Toledo 90 vs. Miami (Ohio) 81
- Feb 11, 2020 - Toledo 65 vs. Miami (Ohio) 57
- Jan 29, 2019 - Toledo 66 vs. Miami (Ohio) 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Toledo 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 59