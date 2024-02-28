Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Toledo looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against N. Illinois.

If Toledo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-10 in no time. On the other hand, N. Illinois will have to make due with a 9-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: N. Illinois 9-18, Toledo 17-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Toledo Rockets and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Savage Arena. Toledo will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Toledo last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-68 to the Falcons.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ra'Heim Moss, who scored 19 points along with three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Dante Maddox Jr., who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a painful 80-59 loss at the hands of the Bobcats. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Illinois in their matchups with the Bobcats: they've now lost four in a row.

N. Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Ohio posted 18 assists.

The Rockets' defeat dropped their record down to 17-10. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 17 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.

Looking forward to Tuesday, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played N. Illinois.

Toledo strolled past the Huskies in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 89-73. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Huskies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a big 14-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.