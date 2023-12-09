Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: N. Iowa 3-6, Toledo 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will be playing at home against the N. Iowa Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Toledo's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They pulled ahead with a 69-68 photo finish over the Golden Grizzlies.

Even though N. Iowa has not done well against Richmond recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Panthers walked away with a 78-73 victory over the Spiders.

Trey Campbell was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 1 assists. Another player making a difference was Bowen Born, who scored 17 points.

The losses dropped the Rockets to 4-4 and the Golden Grizzlies to 5-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Toledo and N. Iowa are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Toledo was able to grind out a solid win over N. Iowa when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 83-75. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Iowa turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Toledo won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.