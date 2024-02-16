Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Ohio 13-11, Toledo 15-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Toledo is heading back home. They and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid American battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Savage Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Toledo fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Mountaineers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 109-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Tuesday (91), Toledo still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Ohio's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 100-87 to the Red Wolves. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Tuesday (84), Ohio still had to take the loss.

The Rockets' loss dropped their record down to 15-9. As for the Bobcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Ohio.

Odds

Toledo is a solid 6-point favorite against Ohio, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.