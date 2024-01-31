Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Toledo and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 48-27 lead over Western Michigan.

If Toledo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-7 in no time. On the other hand, Western Michigan will have to make due with an 8-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Western Michigan 8-12, Toledo 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Michigan has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Western Michigan was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Broncos came up short against the Chippewas and fell 62-55.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Toledo proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Falcons with points to spare, taking the game 88-72. That's two games straight that Toledo has won by exactly 16 points.

The Broncos' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-12. As for the Rockets, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Western Michigan's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Michigan took a serious blow against Toledo in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 102-74. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Western Michigan was down 42-23.

Odds

Toledo is a big 12-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Toledo has won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 5 years.